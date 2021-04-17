Infinix Hot 10 Play To Feature MediaTek Helio G25 Chipset With PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Infinix Mobile is a smartphone manufacturer based in Hong Kong that was established in 2013. After Sagem Wireless, a French cell phone maker was purchased in 2011, the brand was born. The Infinix Hot 10 Play will be available in India on April 19th and this is according to a Flipkart teaser on their official website. There is a page set up on Flipkart for this upcoming Infinix phone, but as of now, there is no pricing information mentioned on the page. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a budget smartphone that comes with a wide display and decent specs, including a dual-camera setup on the back.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in India

The estimated price of the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone in India is around Rs 6,590. This upcoming smartphone is most likely going to come in 1 other storage and RAM variants - Infinix Hot 10 Play 64GB 4GB RAM. In the colour category, the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone is going to be available in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, Purple colours.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications

General Operating System - Android v10 (Q) Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Model - Hot 10 Play Launch Date - April 19, 2021 (Expected) Price In India - Rs. 6,590 Brand - Infinix Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Fingerprint Sensor

Performance Chipset - MediaTek Helio G25 Graphics - PowerVR GE8320 Processor - Octa-core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Architecture - 64 bit Ram - 2 GB

Display Display Type - IPS LCD Screen To Body Ratio Calculated - 82.66 % Screen Size - 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Screen Resolution - 720 x 1640 Pixels Touch Screen - Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Pixel Density - 263 ppi

Storage Internal Memory - 32 GB Expandable Memory - up to 512 GB

Camera Camera Setup - Single Settings - Exposure compensation, ISO control Camera Features - Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution - 4128 x 3096 Pixels Auto Focus - Yes Shooting Modes - Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Resolution - 13 MP Primary Camera Front Camera Resolution - 8 MP Primary Camera

Battery User Replaceable - No Type - Li-Polymer USB Type-C - No Capacity - 6000 mAh



Image Source: Infinix