Infinix Hot 9 Series Launch Date, Price, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones are going to be launched in the Indian market on May 29 and it is coming live on Flipkart soon. The android phones run on Android v10 (Q) operating system. The android phone comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset which is powered by Octa-core (1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. The smartphones have a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
The Infinix Hot 9 series is going to be launched on Friday i.e. May 29. The smartphones will go Live exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM IST sharp.
The Infinix Hot 9 is available in only a single variant which offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs. 7,999 and it is expected to come in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet and Light Blue colour versions. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is reportedly going to be priced slightly higher than the Infinix Hot 9, as per reports.
According to the reports, the features of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro are going to be almost similar to the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone. However, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 48 MP main camera, an 2 MB super-wide-angle sensor, a 2 MB lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes an 8 MB camera.
