Infinix Hot 9 Series Launch Date, Price, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro smartphones are going to be launched in the Indian market on May 29 and it is coming live on Flipkart soon. The android phones run on Android v10 (Q) operating system. The android phone comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset which is powered by Octa-core (1.8 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. The smartphones have a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Infinix Hot 9 series launch date and time

The Infinix Hot 9 series is going to be launched on Friday i.e. May 29. The smartphones will go Live exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM IST sharp.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 price in India

The Infinix Hot 9 is available in only a single variant which offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs. 7,999 and it is expected to come in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet and Light Blue colour versions. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is reportedly going to be priced slightly higher than the Infinix Hot 9, as per reports.

Infinix Hot 9 specifications

RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Android v10 (Q) Processor: MediaTek Helio A25

MediaTek Helio A25 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery

5000 mAh Li-ion Battery Display: Bezel-less Display with punch-hole display

Bezel-less Display with punch-hole display Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 266 ppi density

266 ppi density Screen Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

6.6 inches (16.76 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 164.91 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm

164.91 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm Weight: 200 grams

200 grams Build: Back - Polycarbonate

Back - Polycarbonate Colours: Matte Black, Cyan, Violet and Light Blue

Matte Black, Cyan, Violet and Light Blue Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

According to the reports, the features of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro are going to be almost similar to the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone. However, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 48 MP main camera, an 2 MB super-wide-angle sensor, a 2 MB lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes an 8 MB camera.

