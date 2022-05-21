Infinix Note 12 And Infinix Note 12 Turbo Launched In India: Check Specifications, Price

Infinix has launched two new smartphones in India, Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Turbo. They are powerful entry-level smartphones with large AMOLED displays and MediaTek chipsets. Both the devices come with up 128GB of storage and will be available to purchase at Flipkart from May 27, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the smartphones' specifications and their price.

Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo specifications

Both the Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that can achieve up to 1000 nits of brightness. The display has a pixel resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset based on 12nm architecture. The chipset is accompanied by the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone will be available in two different models, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset that is built on 12nm architecture. The smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both smartphones run on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top. Additionally, the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo come with a triple camera setup, that contains a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth-sensing camera and a third AI sensor. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, the smartphones pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo price

On the official website of the company, the Infinix Note 12 is available from Rs. 11,999 for the 4/64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6/128GB model. The model will be available in three different colours, including Force Black, Jewel Blue and Sunset Gold. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo will be available for Rs. 14,999 for the 6/128GB model. The smartphone will be available in three different colours, including Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall White. Both models will be available to purchase on Flipkart later this week.