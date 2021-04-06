IOS 14.5 To Release This Month: Learn About The 5 Best Features Coming Onboard

The next iOS 14 update i.e. the iOS 14.5 is in the talks of rolling out soon. The upcoming update is said to be the biggest in order and will offer a number of alluring features. Currently, the update is still in its beta-testing stage and is likely to release soon. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iOS 14.5 update and what it brings to the table.

iOS 14.5 Release Date and Features

Previously, in one of their support pages, Apple explained in length the iOS 14.5 features and announced the tentative release date. "iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users."

Although the page only hinted at battery recalibration as one of the iOS 14.5 features, Apple chief Tim Cook in his recent interview with Kara Swisher podcast Sway hinted at many more features that will be making a debut this month. Among the new additions to the iOS 14.5 beta 6, the following are the best features that need special mention.

App Tracking Transparency

Amidst the debates about cybersecurity and user data, Apple has developed a feature right in time that lets its users know what app or website wants to track them. Additionally, this feature will ask the user for their permission and only then redirect them to the website/app. This feature made an uproar on social media, earning criticism from the likes of companies like Facebook that are practically under the critic's eye each time for testing the limits of user privacy. Defending this decision, Tim Cook said that the feature won't cause any hindrance to tech companies as digital advertising was previously possible even without tracking people.

Battery Recalibration

After facing several issues related to battery consumption on the older models of the iPhone, Apple has finally come up with a commendable solution. The latest feature of Battery Recalibration will display the health status of the battery of an iPhone device. Additionally, the feature will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on the smartphone. Users will be able to read and access this information by going under Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

New voices for Siri

With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple users can customise their digital assistant Siri with new additions in its voices. They can now not only pick between male and female voices but also enjoy a variety of options for it. The digital assistant will also be able to better understand and coordinate with the apps in the smartphone. This feature will also encourage a much better music-listening journey for their users.

Enable iPhone unlock with Apple Watch

Gone are the days when face recognition was the new cool. During the tiring times of pandemic and the new normal way of living life with masks, this feature is of no use and has in fact been brought up as criticism on various occasions. As a result, Apple has been actively developing a solution for it. With the latest update, Apple users will be able to unlock their iPhones with Apple watch instead.

Dual SIM for 5G

Apple has finally heard the plight of users and is in talks about supporting dual SIM 5G for the next update. This will obviously be incorporated in the next model when enabling dual SIM will physically be possible. Besides this, Apple is also planning to add support for a PlayStation 5 DualSense or Xbox Series X/S controller.

Image Source: Shutterstock