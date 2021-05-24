IOS 14.7 Features: Apple Card Family Sharing, Air Quality Measure And Much More

The iOS 14.7 will soon roll out for users and it is speculated that the version shall have many new features to enhance the users' experience. A number of users have been searching what are "iOS 14.7 features", " what is lossless audio" and "Apple card family sharing". Read on to know about the iOS 14.7 Beta download.

A report in MacWorld.co.uk suggests that the development of iOS 14.7 beta started in the month of May. It was when Apple had released the first public beta of iOS 14.7 on May 20, 2021. Even though the beta has not shown any new features, it is reported that the 7th version in the pipeline iOS 14 shall have the most point releases of any iOS version.

About iOS 14.7 release date

The latest version of iOS available to the users is 14.5. The company is reportedly working on the beta version of iOS 14.6 and has also started working on iOS 14.7. Reportedly, the iOS 14.6 is likely to arrive soon after around a month of beta development. The iOS 14.7 update will be launch soon.

A look at iOS 14.7 features

Where to download the iOS 14.7 beta?

One of the nicest things about Apple's beta program is that it allows users to preview upcoming iPhone features and changes. However, beta versions are known to include a lot of flaws, so installing them is at your own risk. If you'd like to be a part of the beta testing for the latest updates, go to the Apple Beta Software Program and fill out the form. Apple also offers iPadOS, tvOS, WatchOS, and macOS beta programs.

About Apple card family sharing

You can co-own your Apple Card account with one member of your Family Sharing group if you use Apple Card Family. You can pool your credit lines and establish credit on an equal footing. You can also share your Apple Card with trustworthy Family Sharing group members, such as teenagers and young adults. Apple Card can be used by everyone on the shared account, and spending may be tracked.

IMAGE: DAVID GRANDMOUGIN ON UNSPLASH