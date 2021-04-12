IPhone 12 Mini Price Shot Down To Rs 68,900 With New Flipkart Offer - Know All Details

E-commerce giant Flipkart is known for bringing various exciting deals and incentives to the table. This time, it's preparing for one of the biggest sales with Apple's latest iPhone 12 model as the bid. According to the January 2021 report by market research firm Counterpoint, iPhone 12 has emerged as the best selling smartphone globally this year. This smartphone is indefinitely high in demand but can only be available to a small section of users. But the latest Flipkart offer may make you rethink this statement. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 offers on Flipkart.

Best iPhone 12 offers on Flipkart

Since iPhone 12 mini is considered to be one of the most expensive gadgets in the market, not many are willing to even take one glance at the smartphone. Currently, the iPhone 12 price for the 128GB variant on the official website of Apple has gone down to Rs.79,900. Alongside this offer, Flipkart has taken it one step further and initiated a deal for the same model for Rs. 68,900. With a discount of Rs.10,000, this type of offer is what one would term as a "steal".

Credit: Screenshot from Flipkart

Similarly, iPhone 12 mini with 64GB is available for Rs.63,900 after an 8% discount. Please note that these offers are only valid for a limited period of time. Hence, interested buyers are advised to hop on this deal as soon as possible. Additionally, HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card users have the chance to get a further discount of Rs.6000. A bank offer on Axis Bank Credit Card avails their customers to get 5% unlimited cashback. If the interested buyers are willing to exchange their old phones for iPhone 12 mini, they will also be able to get a discount of up to Rs 16,500.

Credit: Screenshot from Flipkart

About iPhone 12 Mini

The main reason why the iPhone 12 mini was branded as the most sought after model was because of its sheer resemblance to the original iPhone due to its size and weight. iPhone 12 mini also comes with an HDR display, Haptic Touch, Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, water and dust resistance and a Dual 12MP camera system with Ultra Wide and Wide cameras to name a few.

Image Source: Shutterstock