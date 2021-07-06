IPhone 13: All The Rumours And Features Of The Upcoming Apple Smartphone

Apple happens to be one of the largest technology-based brands in the world. And while the company manufactures a list of gadgets and electrical devices, iPhone happens to be one of the most popular smartphones ever. Such is the popularity of the iPhone that rumours and leaks start dropping in months before the iPhone lineup is officially revealed. Every year, Apple launched their latest iPhone in the month of September and 2021 is no different. Fans and enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting for iPhone 13 launch and there are plenty of rumours regarding the upcoming iPhone. Keep reading to know about several iPhone 13 reports and rumours.

iPhone 13 may come with a bigger coil for faster wireless charging

Along with the launch of MagSafe accessories, Apple revealed the shape and size of the wireless coil that sits beneath the rear glass panel and enables wireless charging. A new from Apple enthusiast Max Weinbach (EverythingApplePro) suggests that iPhone 13 will feature a larger wireless charging coil, which might increase the wireless charging speed on an iPhone. The larger coil might also introduce reverse wireless charging, which will enable users to charge their accessories such as AirPods or Apple Watch. However, this feature would require battery capacity improvements in the iPhone as well.

iPhone 13 might come with an in-display Touch ID

It is a long since Touch ID was spotted on an iPhone. In order to manufacture an all-screen design, Apple had to remove the iconic fingerprint sensor from its smartphones. The last time Touch ID was spotted on the parent iPhone lineup was in iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The fingerprint sensor also appeared in iPhone SE 2020, however it is not present in the current iPhone 11 and 12 lineups. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might skip an in-display fingerprint scanner for the 2021 launch. However, he suggests that the 2022 iPhone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have published reports about Apple testing an in-display fingerprint scanner.

iPhone 13 expected models

Keeping in mind that iPhone 12 was launched in 4 different models, namely iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, a similar approach might be followed by Apple this year. If rumours are to be believed, Apple might go with 4 models in the iPhone 13 lineup as well, which will be iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. There is no expected change in the size and looks of the iPhone as well. A report by Bloomberg also states that Apple designers and engineers consider the upcoming iPhone series to be a tweaked version of iPhone 12, giving no significant design updates.

iPhone 13 Chassis, Camera and other updates

The iPhone 13 mockups suggest that the upcoming smartphone might come with a smaller notch, which will naturally increase the screen size. Additionally, the iPhone 13 camera system might be slightly larger than iPhone 12's rear camera module, and will comes in a diagonal alignment. The device might be thicker than current iPhone models to fit in a larger battery. Additionally, reports also suggest that the Space Grey version might be replaced by Matte Black colours in the upcoming iPhone series.

