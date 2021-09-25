IPhone 13 And IPhone 13 Pro Layout And Audio-loss Issues Fixed In New Instagram Update

After the launch of iOS 15, Apple iPhone users around the world have reported several issues, including a few in the popular social media app called Instagram. Those iPhone users who upgraded to the latest version of iOS could not hear audio on Instagram stories. While the issue also exists on the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the concern regarding Instagram layout is also surfacing.

From the initial development phase of iOS 15, the Instagram application was reported to playing video without audio when the ringer switch on the iPhone was set to silent mode. Even after trying to turn up the volume from the silent mode, the Instagram stories remained silent. Recently, this issue has been fixed by the social media platform itself, with the 206.1 updates. The social media app is now functioning correctly, without any audio loss in the content formats on the platform.

Users reported Instagram layout issues in both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Users were also reporting issues about the Apple iPhone 13 Pro bug related to Instagram's layout. While the iPhone 13 series comes with a reduced notch, the top bar of the Instagram application was placed under the iOS status bar. The wrong placement of elements in the UI caused problems in opening the search bar in the app and direct messages. This issue also seems to be resolved with a new software update released by Instagram.

Users who are still facing audio-loss issues while using Instagram on iOS 15 and interface layout issues while using the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can head over to the Apple App Store and update their application to instantly fix the issues. It is very common for new mobile operating systems to come with errors as it involves thousands of other aspects. Even by missing one of the optimizations, the result could be a bug experienced by millions of users.

While the beta version for iOS 15 was quite buggy, users around the world are hoping to download a stable update. The new update will come to devices launched after iPhone 6S, along with iPhone SE first-generation and iPod Touch seventh generation. A few days ago, Apple teased the features in iOS 15 on eligible iPhone models through Tips app notifications. Keep reading to know more about the iOS release date and time in India and how to update your iPhone to iOS 15.

(Image: Unsplash)