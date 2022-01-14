IPhone 13 Available With Huge Discount Via IStore: Check Deals And Effective Price

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series back in September 2021. Since then, retailers have offered multiple deals and discounts on the models on the latest iPhone series. However, if someone wants to purchase one of the models, now might be a good time to upgrade as the iPhone 13 series is available with deals that reduce the effective price of the smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the pricing and offers.

To recall, the vanilla iPhone 13 (128GB) was launched at Rs. 79,990 in India and the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) was launched at Rs. 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched at Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB). The current deals on these models include a cashback offer and an exchange credit (including Rs. 3,000) bonus. Combining all these offers, one can get the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs. 55,900, which is very close to the current retail price of the iPhone 12.

Here is how the effective price of the iPhone 13 can be calculated

As stated earlier, the iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs. 79,900. On the price, iStore (Apple's authorised retailer) is offering a flat cashback of Rs. 6,000. The offer is available on the usage of SBI credit cards, Kotan Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI bank debit and credit cards. Thereafter, customers can also avail of an exchange credit worth up to Rs. 15,000 by turning in a working smartphone. Additionally, iStore is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000.

Combining the cashback, exchange credit and the bonus, the offers take away Rs. 24,000 from the price of the iPhone 13, bringing down its effective price to Rs. 55,900. However, the exchange value of the device being turned in would be evaluated by the reseller and can vary upon the condition of the smartphone. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models, bringing down their effective price to a great extent.

Such an offer was available at the time of the iPhone 13's launch as well, when the effective price of the iPhone 13 Mini was reduced to Rs. 45,990. Retailers keep coming with exciting offers and deals every now and then to drive sales. Additionally, it also provides interested customers with a good opportunity to upgrade to the latest iPhone. Stay tuned for more iPhone deals and other Apple-related news.

Image: UNSPLASH