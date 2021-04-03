IPhone 13 Leaks: IPhone 13 Might Receive Same Wide Angle Lens As Predecessor

It has been too long since the release of the new 12 series iPhones and the rumor mill for iPhone 13 leaks has started already. This has always been the case with iPhones. As soon as one release, the rumors for the next instalment start on the very next day. iPhone 13 leaks have become a hot topic, and everyone has something new about it each day. People get excited with the leaked features and start anticipating the new iPhones, this helps build hype for the upcoming phones too. One of the latest leaks is about the iPhone 13 Camera.

iPhone 13 Wide Angle Camera same as iPhone 12

According to a note to the investors by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will stick to the wide-angle lenses that we found in their predecessors iPhone 12 with f/1.6 aperture and 7p Optics. The iPhone 13 Pro on the other hand will be receiving an upgrade where the aperture will change from f/1.6 to f/1.5.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a small upgrade for their lenses, but software-wise Apple will be integrating more features for their new flagship series of smartphones. Many believe that this measure will be taken by Apple to set apart their higher model smartphones. None of this information is official so people should take this information with a grain of salt.

iPhone 13 Release Date

One set of iPhones releases and the people start anticipating the release of the next ones. The official iPhone 13 release date hasn't been announced yet, it is assumed that Apple will stick to their tradition and release the new iPhones towards the end of 2021.

Apple M1 Chip iPad Pro release date

The proper release date for the iPad Pro has been announced, but many believe that this device will be released during the month of April. The iPad Pro is already a pretty fast device, but when the lower range iPad Air has a faster processor, Apple is bound to put in a better processor on their flagship range. Nothing is official, but people are speculating that the iPad Pro 2021 will be getting brand new Apple M1 Chips. As far as the iPad Pro price goes, no information regarding that has been revealed either. Many believe that Apple will stick to the previous iPad Pro price; $750 for the 11-inch variant and $999 for the 12.9-inch variant.

Promo Image Source: Armafone Twitter