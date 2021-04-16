IPhone 13 Mini Leaks Reveal That Its Design Is Similar To The IPhone 12 Mini

An image of Apple’s upcoming lineup of iPhones has been leaked where one can see a CAD drawing of what seems to be iPhone 13 mini. The new leak indicates that iPhone 13 mini is identical to the current iPhone 12 mini barring the rear camera design. Read on to know more about what to expect from iPhone 13 mini’s designs.

iPhone 13 leak: Images suggest a similar model to iPhone 12 mini

The image was released on Weibo and the iPhone 13 mini is expected to release in September this year. According to the leaked image, only the rear camera of the iPhone 13 mini Is updated when compared to iPhone 12 mini. While the camera remains square, the arrangement of the dual cameras is changed and has a diagonal placement.

It has been reported by MyFixGuide, that iPhone 13 mini will use a 5.4 inch display similar to the dimensions as iPhone 12 mini. Moreover, iPhone 13 mini will use new technology to improve battery performance, reports suggest. The iPhone 12 mini had done poorly in battery endurance tests.

Image credits: Weibo.com

Apple event April 2021

Apple announced that they shall hold Apple Spring Loaded 2021 on April 20th, 2021. The event is expected to reveal many updates about the upcoming products. The event may unviel images or design and suggest what can people expect from the company this year.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. According to 9to5Mac, a report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that iPhone 13 is set to launch in the third week of September. The news that the A15 chips are already going into production means the latest iPhone 13 is on schedule for launch. However, given the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 release date will be pushed to October.

About iPhone 13

Apple hasn't made any solid announcements regarding the iPhone 13 yet. However, many tech publications have published leaks relating to the specifications and features of the iPhone 13. According to the latest rumours, the new iPhone 2021 lineup smartphones will feature a 120Hz always-on display. The phone is said to be coming with a smaller notch this time around and a bigger battery. The upcoming iPhone 13 could have a 1TB storage option.

Source for Promo image: Unsplash