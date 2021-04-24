IPhone 13 Mini Specs Leaked! IPhone 13 Mini To Come With A 5nm A15 Bionic Chipset?

The Apple Spring event just ended a few days ago and people are eagerly waiting for the next event in which the organisation will launch iPhone 13 models. Nevertheless, before the next event could take place, a lot of iPhone 13 leaks have been out that reveal a lot about the smartphone. The recent leak reveals details about iPhone 13 mini specs. So, if you have been wondering about the iPhone 13 mini specs, release date, price and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Leaked Apple iPhone 13 Mini specs

According to CAD renders and Macrumors -

iPhone 13 models will feature a Shrunken notch

iPhone 13 mini to be reminiscent of the current iPhone 12 mini with only visible difference is in terms of the camera placement

Display - 5.4 inches

iPhone 13 mini may have an improved battery life as compared to iPhone 12 mini

In-display fingerprint scanner for authentication

Processor - 5nm A15 Bionic chipset

Rear Camera - Dual Rear and iPhone 13s will get an upgraded ultra-wide lens with an f/1.8 lens

Front Camera - Single Front

Image ~ Weibo user, iPhone 13 mini CAD rendersâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

Apart from this, an image was released on Weibo and the iPhone 13 mini is expected to release in September this year. According to the leaked image, only the rear camera of the iPhone 13 mini is updated when compared to iPhone 12 mini. While the camera remains square, the arrangement of the dual cameras is changed and has a diagonal placement.

It has been reported by MyFixGuide that the iPhone 13 mini will use a 5.4-inch display similar to the dimensions as iPhone 12 mini. Moreover, iPhone 13 mini will use new technology to improve battery performance, reports suggest. The iPhone 12 mini had done poorly in battery endurance tests.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known to have its iPhone events during the month of September. This has been the case from the first iPhone, till the iPhone 12, where the event had to be pushed to October due to pandemic-related issues. The iPhone 13 release date is expected in the month of September, as long as the pandemic doesn’t play a role in pushing this event again.

Promo Image ~ Unsplash