iPhone 13, Pro and Pro Max delivery dates pushed back: Check new delivery schedule

While launching the iPhone 13 series, Apple announced that all four models will be up for pre-orders starting September 17, 2021, and the deliveries will begin from September 24, 2021. However, it is just two days since the pre-order availability and Apple has already pushed back the delivery date from 5 - 6 weeks from the promised schedule. The delay is in place for all models except the iPhone 13 Mini.

Interested customers who wish to purchase the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max have to wait as long as 40 days from September 24, 2021, to get the new iPhone in hand. While the delay might be caused due to heavy demand, Apple has quietly pushed back the delivery date on its official website for all storage variants of the mentioned models. Nevertheless, the iPhone 13 Mini is available for delivery on the promised date.

The delay in delivery might be caused due to high demands. Due to the ongoing chip shortage, iPhone production will be affected, as now the company has to manufacture iPhones from over 4 generations, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Additionally, the delay might have been caused due to heavy demands of the Pro variants of the iPhone. Find the official delivery dates for iPhone 13 series attached below.

iPhone 13 Mini delivery schedule

As of 02:30 PM IST September 19, 2021, the iPhone 13 Mini is available for delivery on September 24, 2021.

iPhone 13 delayed delivery schedule

As of 02:30 PM IST September 19, 2021, the iPhone 13 is available for delivery between October 6 to October 12, 2021.

iPhone 13 Pro delayed delivery schedule

As of 02:30 PM IST September 19, 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro is available for delivery between October 25 to October 30, 2021.

iPhone 13 Pro Max delayed delivery schedule

As of 02:30 PM IST September 19, 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available for delivery between October 25 to October 30, 2021.

Unicorn stores will also be supplied with limited iPhones

Republic World reached out to a sales representative in Unicorn, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and got to know that the delay in delivery of new iPhones will be experienced across all Unicorn outlets as well. Unicorn is Apple's premium resales partner and one of the largest retail chains in India. The sales representative clearly mentioned that iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be available until later next month, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 models are being pre-booked in large numbers. Even in the retail stores, customers who have pre-ordered the device will be given preference while handing over the new iPhones.

Image: Apple.com