IPhone 13 Pro Is Powered By 3095mAh Battery; Check Its Internal Specifications Here

Apple recently unveiled their iPhone 13 series during their annual September showcase. Even after a one-hour long live event for the launch of this phone, the makers did not go deep into the internal specifications like the phone's battery life. But recent updates from a YouTube video gives concrete information on the battery life and the processing power of the iPhone 13 Pro series. It shows that the iPhone 13 Pro is loaded with a 3,095mAh unit which looks similar to an L-shaped unit.

The YouTube video also confirms that this battery pack is produced by a China-based Sunwoda Electronic Co. Apart from this, the iPhone 13 Pro is also powered by a Qualcomm X60 5G modem and also features a 120Hz screen made by Samsung. The phone’s Taptic engine is even smaller than the ones used in iPhone 12 Pro series and the storage section of the phone is covered by the Japanese brand, Kioxia.

More about Apple iPhone 13 Pro price

Currently, iPhone 13 Pro is available to buy on Apple’s official website and other online shopping platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 13 Pro is sold in four colour variants, including the Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. iPhone 13 Price in India starts at 1,19,900 and can go up till 1,79,900 for the Pro Max 1 TB variant. Apart from this, recent leaks from the tech community suggest that Apple is working on release a new set of MacBook Pro before the end of this year.

More about Apple

According to recent information released by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, suggest that the new MacBook Pros will have “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina,” resolution and none of them are currently supported by any Apple laptops. Other leaks about the laptop suggest that Apple will introduce new designs and a brand-new Apple silicon-chip processor called the M1X. Industry experts also suggest Apple is making the laptop more accessible to uses by adding external ports for an SD card slot and HDMI. Apple is all set to host a live stream to introduce these new MacBook Pros. More details about this live event are supposed to be announced soon by the American tech giant.

Image: Apple.Com