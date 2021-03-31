IPhone 13 Pro Leaks Says Pro Models May Come With New Designs | Know Details

Apple's iPhone 13 leaks have been stealing the limelight from a lot of smartphone sellers in the market. The recent leaks suggest that the tech giant is all set to bring interesting things to the smartphone such as a new matte black option with improved Portrait mode for iPhone 13 Pro. So, if you have been wondering about iPhone 13 Pro leaks, release date and more. Then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

iPhone 13 Pro to get a new matte black option

A report by Everything ApplePro’s YouTube channel handled by Max Weinbach, the much-awaited iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will be available with a matte black option. Apart from this, the iPhone design will also boast a new stainless steel coating that reduces smudges and fingerprints and a new rear-camera design. The report also mentioned that Apple is also reportedly testing a bronze or orange colour, although not for this year's launch. Moreover, the aforementioned portrait mode on the upcoming iPhone Pro models will rely significantly on LiDAR which is used for improved low-light image photography.

Apart from this, the previous leaks suggested that the organisation is reportedly going to include a new camera feature that will allow photographers to use the sensor-shift image stabilisation and autofocus camera capabilities. As we all know that Apple had introduced the sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for the iPhone 12 Pro Max's Wide-angle camera. This camera specification has made it easier for mobile photographers as it moves the sensor instead of the lens which clicks better quality sharper pictures. If you want to try low-light photography, this imaging technology is your go-to because of the bigger sensor. The iPhone 13 Pro leaks also suggested that Apple may use this feature for both the Wide and Ultra-Wide lens for the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. However, the Ultra-Wide camera will reportedly also feature autofocus camera capabilities.

iPhone 13 Pro Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. According to 9to5Mac, an analysis report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that iPhone 13 series is set to launch in the third week of September. However given the late launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 Pro release date will be pushed to October.

Image Courtesy: Noah Silliman (Unsplash)