IPhone 13 Pro Predicted To Have 1TB Storage; IPad Pro Launch Delayed Over Chip Shortage

The ongoing chip shortage has already caused a delay of one to two weeks in iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 delivery times. Tech company's executives have also warned that the shipment of Macbooks and iPads will be affected in future if the chip supplies are not back to normal. Apple's website is currently showing a wait time to buy the iPad Pro, which indicates a shortage of the M1 chips.

The M1 chip is Apple's most powerful processor and it powers the iPad Pro. The chipset is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company which was recently reported by AppleInsider to increase the manufacturing cost of Apple's A and M series of processors. Other devices that are being affected by the ongoing chip shortage are Apple Macbook Air and Macbook Air Pro 13".

Apple devices affected by ongoing chip shortage causing delay in delivery time

The company is also preparing its assembly for the upcoming iPhone 13 which is expected to launch on September 14, 2021. In the previous months, Apple might have had to divide their production lines to manufacture both older iPhone models and the newer iPhone 13, causing a delay in the delivery time of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Apple has also grossed a lower revenue than normal, which could be caused due to the global chip shortage.

iPhone 13 Pro might feature a 1TB storage variant

Ahead of Apple's California Streaming event, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the premium iPhone models; iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might feature a 1TB storage model, for the first time in the history of Apple and iPhone. The iPhone 13 series is speculated to follow a similar approach as the previous iPhone 12 lineup. Although there are no changes in the display sizes, the new iPhones might feature a smaller notch.

Since the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a higher storage model with 1TB of space, it is speculated to be the most expensive iPhone so far. Alongside the iPhone 13, AirPods 3 are also believed to launch at the event and might replace the original AirPods. Kuo also states that the AirPods might have a higher price than the AirPods 2.