IPhone 13 Pro To Come In The Darkest Shade Of Black That Apple Devices Have Ever Had

Recent iPhone 13 Pro leaks suggest that the model would have a matte black colour option, according to reports from March. The black iPhone 13 Pro now has even more features. According to YouTuber Filip Koroy, the iPhone 13 Pro will be available in a black colour that is far darker than the graphite colour choice found on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. In a video, the YouTuber revealed a few unique iPhone 13 series facts.

iPhone 13 Pro colours

The colour will be similar to the Hex colour number 121212, according to YouTuber Filip Koroy, and will be the darkest shade accessible on any Apple device. Space Grey, which is available on iPads and MacBooks, is reported to be the darkest colour available on Apple products at the moment. According to the YouTuber, the iPhone 13 Pro's black colour will be significantly deeper. The alternative will be borderline black with a matte texture, according to previous reports. Smudges and fingerprints are said to be reduced by a new stainless steel coating on the iPhone 13 Pro models. There are specifics concerning the iPhone 13's sensor-shift camera stabilisation, in addition to the colour scheme.

It's rumoured that the iPhone 13 series will have the sensor-shift camera stabilisation technology found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apart from the iPhone 13, Koroy also discussed the Apple Watch Series 7, iOS 15, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 in his YouTube video. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be released in September of this year, according to reports published by News18.com. The Apple iPhone 13 series was previously rumoured to include a smaller notch, a 120Hz display, a bigger camera bump, and other features.

iPhone 13 Pro release date

Apple is known for delivering new models in the second part of the year. The iPhone 13 will be introduced in the third week of September, according to 9to5Mac, citing a report from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. Given the delay in the launching of the iPhone 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the iPhone 13 release date might be pushed back to October. Two of the iPhone 13 Pro's display types will feature LTPO technology for a 120Hz refresh rate, and they'll all be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem processor.