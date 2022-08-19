IPhone 14: 5 Reasons Why Apple's Upcoming Device Will Be The Best Flagship Phone Of 2022

Apple is about to release the iPhone 14 next month and ahead of the launch, rumours about the smartphone are circling on the internet. While we have a fair idea of what the Apple iPhone 14 specifications, the company has not confirmed anything yet. Nevertheless, here are five reasons why iPhone 14 could be the best flagship smartphone launched in 2022 and drives sales for Apple through 2023.

Five reasons why the iPhone 14 will be the best flagship of 2022

Performance

First, let's talk about performance. This year, Apple is expected to stick with the A15 Bionic chipset for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. However, the A15 Bionic in itself is a very powerful chipset. It has been one year since it came out and yet other companies have not been able to match the performance delivered by the processor. Additionally, since the processor has been in the market for quite some time, users can expect it to come out with better optimisation.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should come with an even powerful chipset, the A16 Bionic. Although the extent of improvement is not known at the moment, Apple outperforms itself every single year. Other than that, the company is also rumoured to use a faster type of storage and RAM on the new iPhone 14 Pro models. Hence, there is no question that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most powerful smartphones in the market.

Camera

This year, Apple is expected to improve the camera sensors as well. According to a report by LeaksApplePro, Apple is going to use 48MP camera sensors for the first time in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the higher resolution camera sensor, iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to shoot videos in 8K resolution. However, the rear cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might be the same as that of the last year.

Nevertheless, the company keeps on upgrading its computational photography and that should benefit the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Another major improvement that the iPhone 14 models could get is an auto-focusing front camera with a wider aperture for better photos in low light. The feature is already present on some of the flagship smartphones but Apple should be able to pull it off with perfection.

Battery

Compiling information from multiple sources, the iPhone 14 models should feature bigger batteries this year. As per a leak by ShrimpApplePro, Apple iPhone 14 series will come with a higher battery capacity than the iPhone 13. The tipster suggests that the vanilla iPhone 14 will come with a 3,279 mAh battery which is almost similar to the 3,227 mah battery on the iPhone 13. Then, the new model that could debut with the iPhone 14 lineup - the iPhone 14 Max is said to have a 4,325 mAh battery.

So, the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3,200 mAh battery, which looks like a small increase over the iPhone 13 Pro with a 3.095 mAh battery. Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with a 4,323 mAh battery, which surprisingly, is a tad smaller than the 4,352 mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is important to mention that the iPhone 13 already had best-in-class battery backup. With larger batteries, that is only going to increase.

Now, with the improved battery capacity, Apple could also push faster charging rates with the iPhone 14 series. Until now, the iPhone 13 supports 20W fast charging, with evidence for 27W fast charging supports unofficially. With iPhone 14, Apple could further improve the charging speed, giving users a big relive in terms of the charging time.

Display

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature the next generation of LTPO displays, capable of scaling down the refresh rate to 1Hz, increasing efficiency. Hence, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models should not only come with the ProMotion display released with the iPhone 13 Pro series, it should improve upon it and provide a smoother experience. However, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might feature the same 60Hz panel from the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple iPhone 14 release date

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, 2022. As mentioned in the report, "The new iPhone will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models." Previously, rumours about the iPhone 14 series coming out on September 13, 2022, were circling on the internet. Although, readers should keep in mind that the company has not confirmed the dates yet.

Apple iPhone 14 price

Leakster Anthony, who goes by @TheGalox on Twitter, tips the specifications and price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Most importantly, the tweet suggests that iPhone 14 Pro's price will begin from $1,099. If the prices are in fact accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

However, this also means that the Indian price of the devices will be even higher as iPhones are priced 30-35% higher in India than in the United States. As of now, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,29,900. Converting the leaked pricing of the iPhone 14/i14 Pro and adding the import duty, the iPhone 14 Pro could be priced around Rs. 1,21,000 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced at Rs.1,30,000 in India. It is important to note that this is mere speculation at the moment and does not represent the actual price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.