iPhone 14 launch might be delayed due to strict lockdowns in China: Report

Apple might not be able to launch all four iPhone models in September this year. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, at least one of the iPhones to be launched this year has "fallen behind schedule" as China imposed strict, month-long lockdowns to curb the outspread of COVID-19. The publication mentions that Apple has already informed suppliers to speed up the development process, to compensate for the time lost in lockdowns. In the worst-case scenario, the delay could impact the manufacturing schedule and the initial sales volumes of the new iPhones.

So what does that mean for consumers? Well, if the suppliers buckle up and manage to produce enough volumes, Apple will release the new iPhone 14 series on time. However, if the suppliers are not able to meet the deadline, Apple might have to reschedule the launch event it holds in October. The Cupertino-based tech giant had already warned that the lockdowns in China will impact the production of current iPhone models.

iPhone 14 Max's production delayed: Report

A report by 91Mobiles mentions that the delay in development is specific to the engineering verification test, which is conducted once the parts and process required to manufacture an iPhone are finalised, just before beginning with the production. For Apple to be able to launch all the four iPhone models in September this year, the suppliers have to complete the engineering verification test end of June, which seems difficult at the moment. Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Max is running three weeks behind the schedule.

Looking at the developments, a separate launch event for iPhone 14 Max, the delayed model, seems likely. Apple might not postpone the entire iPhone 14 launch event usually conducted in September. However, this is just speculation and it is important for readers to keep in mind that Apple has not confirmed the delay in the production of an iPhone model. Most recently, Ian Zeibo has released the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro along with known tipster Jon Prosser.

At the first glance, the renders appear to be beautiful. They showcase the purported iPhone 14 Pro in elegant colour. Further, the renders also corroborate the previous theories and leaks about Apple including a pill-shaped notch on the front panel. The right panel of the iPhone 14 Pro is seen to have the power button like it's found on the current models.