IPhone 14 Leak Suggests Apple Could Offer 2TB Of Onboard Storage; Here's Why

Apple is currently getting a lot of positive responses for the release of their latest smartphone, the iPhone 13. But it seems that some tech geeks are not satisfied by the release of these new phones and are trying to know more about the upcoming range of phones from Apple. A recent report from mydrivers.com has now shed some light on the American tech giant’s plans on releasing their upcoming iPhone 14.

The same reports also mention that the iPhone 14 is supposed to get a 2TB storage option which is double the storage capacity available in the iPhone 13 Pro variant. The report has now been picked up by the users and they are currently trying to find some more information about the next--generation of phones from the makers. Here is all we know about the upcoming iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 storage leaks

It seems that the developers at Apple are trying to improve their onboard memory option by doubling the maximum storage option, 1TB on the iPhone 13. Reports going around the tech community include that the makers are going to bring in a 2TB onboard storage option in 2022 for its iPhone 13. But there is a huge possibility that the makers could limit this feature only to the ''Pro'' models.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could get options like 1TB of onboard storage which is a massive rise after looking at the 512GB which is offered right now on the iPhone 13. There is also a possibility that the users could add such massive storage options to enable the latest features offered by them. The current iPhone 13 only lets the users record 4K ProRes footage at 30fps only on phones with 256GB of storage and above.

It means that the phone requires such a massive storage option for being able to use these features online. It is a bit early for the community to start getting in some data about the upcoming phones as the iPhone 13 were launched last month. Apply usually starts working on their new phones after a short break to give more focus to other products like the MacBook. But it seems like the demand for their phone could have pushed them to start working on iPhone 14 sooner than before.