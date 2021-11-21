IPhone 14 Might Come With USB Type-C Port, Claims New Apple Leak

It has hardly been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 13 and leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone are already surfacing on the internet. Considering the nomenclature been followed so far, Apple might name its 2022 smartphone as iPhone 14. Considering that Apple launched the iPhone 13 on September 14, 2021, the iPhone 14 release date might follow a similar pattern.

According to a tipster who goes by the name LeaksApplePro, Apple is thinking about adding a USB Type-C port to the iPhone 14. If this happens, reviewers and tech enthusiasts around the world will rejoice as they have been asking for a Type-C port on the iPhone for years. While Apple's latest iPhones come with a proprietary Lightning Port, the Type-C port will make Apple iPhones more compatible and connectable with other devices. Additionally, Type-C cables are readily available in the market.

Type-C ports are up to 10 times faster than Lightning Ports on Apple iPhones

The Type-C adaption might be a strategic move by Apple for many reasons. For instance, the data transfer speeds on the Lighting Ports are limited to 480Mbps. While it might come as a surprise to iPhone users, Type-C ports are more than 10 times faster than Lightning Ports, with data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. Additionally, Apple's latest devices support ProRes video format, which is quite heavy. Having a Type-C port on iPhones will make it easier for creators to transfer their footage from iPhones to laptops or MacBooks.

A report by Forbes says that Apple might adopt the Type-C port due to increasing legal pressure by authorities on phone makers to use the Type-C port. Apple might avoid fighting for its Lightning Port as the proceedings might incur heavy brand damage. It is important to note that Apple has been using Lightning Port for ages. Other products in Apple's lineup have already moved to USB-C based charging and data transferring options.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications (expected)

Currently, there is little to no information about the iPhone 14 specifications. The upcoming iPhone lineup will come in four models (excluding the Mini model). According to speculations, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro might come with a 6.1" OLED ProMotion display and the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7" OLED ProMotion display. The processors used in these iPhones will be more powerful than the current A15 Bionic chip. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to ditch the notch in 2022. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: UNSPLASH