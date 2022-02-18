IPhone 14 Pro Models Might Come With Highest Memory On Apple Gadgets: Report

Apple might be working on iPhone 14 Pro models with higher RAM. Up until now, the highest amount of RAM on any iPhone has been 6GB, whereas on an iPad, it has been 16GB. However, Android flagships have been offering 8GB, 12GB and even 16GB of RAM for quite some time now. As per a thread published by a user yeux1122 on a Korean blog page called Naver.com, the upcoming Apple flagship's Pro models can come with 8GB of RAM.

The user mentions that the parts required to do so have already been confirmed and supply chain partners of the company are fixing schedules for mass production of the smartphone. If this comes out to be true and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models ship with 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the iPhone 14 Pro series will have equal memory, which would also impact the day-to-day performance and benchmark scores of the iPhone.

Until now, the maximum amount of RAM on a smartphone by Apple was 6GB. It was seen in iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max launched in 2021 and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max launched in 2020. However, the non-Pro models of these iPhone series have 4GB of RAM, which is combined with multiple storage options. What is interesting is that Apple iPhones have been consistently more powerful than their Android competitors, even with less RAM.

Apple has been improving its hardware-software optimization over the years, because of which it has been able to deliver superior performance with less amount of RAM. However, going forward, Apple's devices might need more memory for processing 8K video footage (another anticipated feature from the iPhone 14 Pro models), improving the cinematic mode or simply offering an even better device for multitasking and heavy gaming. However, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro model might be too steep.

On the other hand, Apple provides a whopping 16GB of RAM on the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro models launched in 2021. The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) is currently available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 1,34,900. On the other hand, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) is currently available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 1,62,900. While these devices are some of the most expensive tablets out there, they are among the most capable ones as well.