IPhone 15 Pro Updates: Apple Could Use An Under-display Camera Module Developed By Samsung

Apple has not even launched the iPhone 14 yet and rumours about iPhone 15 have started to surface on the internet. A new report by The Elec mentions that Apple might feature an under-display camera on the iPhone 15 Pro. Currently, this feature is present on Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, where the camera hides under the display when not in use. Keep reading to know more about the report.

The Elec mentions that Samsung's display manufacturing division will team up with OTI Lumionics, a Canada based display technology company to develop a new under-panel camera, which could be featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and later, on the iPhone 15 Pro. It is important to note that both these smartphones will arrive (if they do) in 2023. Currently, Samsung is working on the fourth generation of its Fold lineup and Apple is said to be developing a new display for the iPhone 14 Pro with dual-punch cutouts.

Apple might feature the new under-display panel technology on iPhone 15 Pro

OTI Lumionics has developed a new cathode patterning material, also called CPM, that will allow microscopic windows to be opened in the layers of OLED pixels. If everything works out, this could be a better and improved under-panel display technology than what is currently available on smartphones and also provide enough room for Apple's Face ID sensor. Additionally, Apple likes to work on existing technology and improve it with time, rather than featuring something that does not deliver the required results.

In the past, several reviewers have pointed out the poor front camera quality on smartphones that have under-display front cameras. The technology sure allows users to enjoy an uninterrupted display but degrades the quality of images that are clicked as there is a layer of transparent glass or display in front of the camera lens.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro could feature a periscopic lens

According to a report by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu says that the iPhone 15 Pro models, which will apparently be launched in 2023, will feature a periscopic lens with up to 5x optical zoom. The analyst also suggests that Apple has already received the prototypes of the lenses which might be featured in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Apple might remove the physical SIM card from iPhone 15

As per the Brazillian blog post, Apple will not include physical SIM card support on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. If the report is to be believed, the 2023 iPhone Pro lineup will only support electronic SIM cards. Additionally, these smartphones are said to support dual-electronic SIM cards. It is important to note that the e-SIM functionality is not available throughout the world. Hence, Apple might still make a model with physical SIM support.