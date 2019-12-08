IPhone 9 May Finally Launch Next Year With IPhone 8-like Design, IPhone 11-like Hardware 

Those keeping a track will probably know Apple never launched an iPhone 9. Cupertino had to venture slightly off the script in 2017 so it could release the iPhone X, to commemorate 10 years of the iPhone. In order to do that, Apple had to launch it alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 9 has since been lost in translation, but that’s likely to change next year.

According to a new report, Apple may launch the iPhone SE 2 – due for a release early next year – as the iPhone 9. That seems plausible, if we also consider long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions. Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the iPhone 8, but it will pack the Apple A13 processor – which is also found inside the iPhone 11. This means that the iPhone SE 2 could be launched with an iPhone 8-like design with the core hardware of the iPhone 11.

Again, even that won’t be surprising since the iPhone 8 is now in dire need for a phase out. It is the most affordable iPhone that Apple sells in many markets and therefore a refresh – vis a vis a hardware – will be a nice touch. That's not the case in India though. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are not the most affordable iPhones that you can get though – Apple is also continuing to sell the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India.

Be that as it may, it won’t be surprising if Apple launches the iPhone SE 2 as the iPhone 9, if all the rumour mill dots are connected. It would also fill the void that Apple unceremoniously left in its iPhone lineup – something that’s so unlike Apple.

According to Kuo, Apple will begin mass production of the iPhone SE 2 in January and it will launch the phone at the end of March next year. This falls in line with Kuo’s previous prediction that suggested Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 early next year, that is sometime in Q1 2020. As for pricing, Kuo predicts that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 at a starting price of $399 which roughly translates to Rs 28,500.

