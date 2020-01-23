IPhone 9 With IPhone 8-like Design, IPhone 11-like Hardware Launching In March: Report 

Apple will launch its highly anticipated low-cost iPhone SE 2, or iPhone 9, in March 2020, according to a new Bloomberg report. This also falls in line with long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions. The report adds that Apple will start mass production of this low-cost iPhone in February. Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp will reportedly be the manufacturing partners.

Rumours that the iPhone SE 2 is in development have been going around since 2017 but two years down the line, Apple is yet to make any sort of announcement. But things may change soon.

Kuo has made several other predictions with regards to the iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE was launched with an iPhone 5-like design with the core hardware of the iPhone 6S. The idea was to offer a smaller, more affordable iPhone for developing markets like India. Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to the iPhone 8, but it will pack the Apple A13 processor – which is also found inside the iPhone 11. This means that the iPhone SE 2 could be launched with an iPhone 8-like design with the core hardware of the iPhone 11.

The Bloomberg report adds credence to these predictions while also confirming one more technical aspect of the iPhone SE successor. According to the report, the iPhone SE 2, or iPhone 9, will come with Touch ID for biometric authentication, again like the iPhone 8, and not the fancy Face ID tech we see in the newer iPhone models.

The iPhone 8 is now in dire need for a phase out. It is the most affordable iPhone that Apple sells in many markets and therefore a refresh – vis a vis a hardware – will be a nice touch. That's not the case in India though. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are not the most affordable iPhones that you can get though – Apple is also continuing to sell the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India.

As per Kuo, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 at a starting price of $399 which roughly translates to Rs 28,500. This means, the iPhone SE 2 should ideally arrive in India – should it arrive in India – at a price of around Rs 40,000, going by how these things usually work.

