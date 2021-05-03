IPhone Leaks: Apple May Launch An 8-inch Foldable IPhone As Soon As 2023

The latest rumours suggest that Apple is working to jump on yet another bandwagon, this time coming up with something much bigger than expected. According to Apple tracker MacRumors, the tech giant is likely to launch a foldable iPhone, something similar to Samsung Galaxy Z. This piece of news has already managed to win the hearts of Apple users and is taking over social media by storm. Here is everything you need to know about the latest iPhone leaks.

iPhone leaks: Apple may launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2023

Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has pointed out the possibility of the iPhone emerging in the market stronger than ever with an upgrade of a foldable feature. Reportedly, the foldable iPhone will come with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. Furthermore, the SDC will be the exclusive display supplier whereas Samsung Foundry will be the exclusive DDI foundry provider for this batch of iPhones. It has been predicted that the foldable iPhone shipments will be able to reach up to 15-20 million units in 2023. Check the MacRumor blog here -

We can see 8" Foldable iPhone inthe year 2023 According to the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.#Apple #iFold pic.twitter.com/3krL4w4toD — Sam (@RahulP2021) May 3, 2021

The report further described the iPhone as being equipped with a silver nanowire touch solution for the device’s display, which is expected to create a “long-term competitive advantage" for Apple in the foldable device market. Since future foldable devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds, rollable, medium to large size display, and durability, Apple may be working on a superior display technology that will take care of the above-mentioned features.

What's all the more exciting than the thought of seeing a foldable iPhone is this aspect being seen on more Apple devices. Reportedly, the foldable devices will "blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future." With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Kuo strongly believes that Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend. The new development is not yet officially kicked off though Apple may be actively planning on working towards it as analysts are already pounding solid details about the display technology the company plans to use.

Image Source: Shutterstock