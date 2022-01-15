IPhone SE 2022 Might Receive Design Overhaul; See CAD Renders Here

Apple is rumoured to launch the third iteration in the iPhone SE lineup this year. Called the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022, the smartphone will resemble the iconic SE edition form factor. The last iPhone SE was launched by Apple in 2020 and it looks and feels like the older smartphones by the company: iPhone 7 or iPhone 8. For 2022, tipsters and analysts have mixed opinions related to the iPhone SE 3.

While some reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 will come with the same design as the iPhone SE 2020, others suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will come with a refreshed design. Most recently, renders posted by David Kowalski reveal a new modern design for the iPhone SE 3. In the renders, it can be seen that the new iPhone comes with a notch and an edge-to-edge display.

Here I'm back with renders again! Exclusive view of #Apple #iPhoneSE3 2022 based on leaked CAD drawings. + dimensions. Thanks to my partners at TenTechReview - https://t.co/DrhBABUn8X



Enjoy guys! Video is coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/ZSa5zylbYn — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) January 14, 2022

iPhone SE 2022 CAD renders surface online

As seen in the renders, the iPhone SE 2022 looks like the iPhone XR. The renders are based on CAD designs. However, it is important to note that the overall frame of the iPhone SE 2022 looks similar to the frame of the iPhone SE 2020. It is just the screen that has been stretched all the way to the corners. Additionally, Apple might also provide Face ID on the iPhone SE 3, as can be seen in the renders. Since the screen runs all the way to the bottom edge of the smartphone, it might not have a Touch ID sensor.

The renders negate almost all the previous reports about the iPhone SE 3 that suggested that the smartphone will resemble its predecessor: the iPhone SE 2020. A known tipster recently suggested that the iPhone XR-like iPhone SE has been pushed back to 2024 and Apple will stick to the older design with the iPhone SE that will be launched in 2022. Most known Apple analysts including Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple would not provide any external update in the iPhone SE 2022. Hence, the design and information available in the new renders shall be taken with a pinch of salt.

Image: UNSPLASH