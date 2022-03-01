IPhone SE Price May Fall To $200 Following Apple Event In March: Report

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone SE at the rumoured Spring event next week. The rumour mill is going crazy about the devices that may be launched during the event. However, there is one device that has been at the top of these rumours, and that is the iPhone SE 5G. According to a report, Apple may continue the sales of the iPhone SE 2020 by dropping its price further.

In the past, Mark Gurman has been one of the most reliable sources of leaks and predictions related to Apple products. According to a new prediction by Gurman, the iPhone SE 2020's price might fall under $200 after the Cupertino-based company launches the iPhone SE 5G. For those catching up, Apple is rumoured to host its Spring event on March 8, 2022, which is hardly a week away. It will be the first major event after the iPhone 13 launch.

In Bloomberg's report, Gurman mentions that "By expanding its user base with a $199 iPhone, Apple could create more long-term service revenue and add people to its ecosystem. Those people may then be more willing to try AirPods, an Apple Watch or - later on - a higher-end iPhone." For a company like Apple whose product portfolio contains a large number of premium technology devices, dropping the price of a product will encourage users to enter into the Apple ecosystem.

If the prediction holds true and the iPhone SE 2020's price drops below $200 following the Apple event in March, which roughly translates to Rs. 15,000, the smartphone will help Apple capture the budget-oriented Indian market. In the recent past, Apple has witnessed record growth in India. The iPhone SE 2020 was launched at Rs. 42,500 two years ago. In the recent sales on various e-commerce platforms, the smartphone has been sold for Rs. 26,999 as well.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the price of the upcoming iPhone SE 5G was tipped to be $300, which roughly translates to Rs. 22,000 in India. However, considering the difference in the international price and Indian price of Apple products, the iPhone SE 5G might be priced above Rs. 30,000 in India. Nevertheless, it can still be a potential entry point into the Apple ecosystem for millions of customers who are willing to purchase an affordable iPhone. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH