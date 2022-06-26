Last Updated:

IPhone Users In North India Are Getting Temperature Related Warnings; Read To Know Why

Apple equips its iOS and iPadOS devices with sophisticated technology that manages the internal temperature if it exceeds the normal usage limit. Details here.

iPhone users in north India are getting temperature related warnings: Here's why

While Apple devices offer some of the best and most high-quality features, there exists a possibility that users might not be able to enjoy them in warm environments. Apple has equipped its iOS and IPadOS devices with advanced temperature monitoring mechanisms that regulate the temperature inside the chassis and maintain optimal levels of battery efficiency and performance. However, in the last few months, the average temperature in northern India, especially in regions near the capital city of New Delhi has been close to 40 degrees celsius, causing some trouble for users. 

First, let us have a look at why an Apple device gets warm. On the official website, Apple mentions that users might notice their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch getting warm under a few circumstances. These includes:

  • While setting up the device for the first time 
  • Restoring a backup
  • Charging the device wirelessly
  • Using graphics-intensive or processor-intensive apps, games or features 
  • Streaming high-quality videos

The company highlights that these conditions are normal and the Apple device will return back to normal temperature once the user is done with either of the tasks. However, if users perform any of these tasks in warm environments, the Apple device might show a temperature warning, which means that the internal components of the device, including the battery and the processor are running too warm. 

Facing issues with your iPhone? Prevailing temperature could be a reason

This is what is happening in northern India, where the average daily temperature for the last few days has been above 40 degrees celsius. It is pertinent to mention that this is outside the recommended range of temperature (0 degrees to 35 degrees celsius) to use iOS and iPadOS devices. When the temperature inside an iPhone exceeds a certain threshold, iOS and iPadOS devices deploy protective mechanisms to prevent temperatures from rising further and preserve the battery. 

Here is what might happen when an iPhone is too warm:

  • Wired and wireless charging either slows or stops entirely
  • The display brightness reduces or the display goes entirely black 
  • Camera flash is temporarily disabled 
  • Performance on graphics-intensive apps such as games decreases 
  • iPhone or iPad might limit charging to 80%

To avoid this, users should take care of the following:

  • Do not leave their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in a car on a warm, sunny day
  • Do not use their iPhone in direct sunlight or near a source of heat
  • Avoid using certain features such as GPS tracking, playing video games like BGMI or using the camera to record 4K videos
