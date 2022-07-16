iQoo 9T first hands-on video appears on the internet, teases two models

While the iQoo 9T was recently teased on Amazon, it's design has been revealed through a YouTuber video. On July 15, 2022, Indian technology YouTuber Tech Burner uploaded an exclusive first-look video of the iQoo 9T. In the video, the YouTuber revealed almost everything about the design of the phone and the items users get in the box. However, after some time, the YouTuber took the video down and re-uploaded a shorter version, removing the details about the in-box accessories of the smartphone.

However, the video was seen by enough people. The retail packaging f the iQoo 9T contains several items, including a transparent protective case, a 120W fast charging adapter, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter, some documentation, a SIM-ejector tool and the smartphone. The re-uploaded video contains an overview of the design of the smartphone.

The YouTuber showcased two models of the iQoo 9T. One has a dual-tone design with BMW Motorsport-inspired coloured lines and the second is a solid black colour. The smartphone also has a large camera bump that contains three sensors. The sides of the smartphone are built with metal and the back panel has a premium finish to it. The right panel of the smartphone contains the power button and volume rockers. The bottom panel has the primary speaker vent, Type-C port and SIM tray.

iQoo 9T spotted on Amazon

The iQoo 9T was confirmed by an Amazon microsite. Created recently, the microsite teases iQoo 9T and includes a couple of images. However, it does not reveal the exact details or specifications of the smartphone. The microsite only mentions that the iQoo 9T will feature a powerful processor, powerful charging and a powerful camera. The iQoo 9T features a triple rear camera set up in a rectangular island module.

As seen on some smartphones launched in collaboration with BMW Motorsport, the iQoo 9T also has three coloured stripes on its back panel. If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone is said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, it is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Last but not least, the iQoo 9T is also said to come with support for 120W fast wired charging.