IQoo 9T Microsite Goes Live On Amazon; Teases Rear Camera And Design Of Smartphone

Earlier last week, it was reported that iQoo is working on two new smartphones for the Indian market - iQoo Z6 SE and iQoo 9T. While both the smartphones were seen only in reports, one of them has now been officially confirmed by the company - the iQoo 9T. In the coming days, the company is likely to launch its flagship smartphone in India. With that being said, let's find out some key details regarding the much-awaited gadget.

iQoo 9T spotted on Amazon

The iQoo 9T was confirmed by an Amazon microsite. Created recently, the microsite teases iQoo 9T and includes a couple of images. However, it does not reveal the exact details or specifications of the smartphone. The microsite only mentions that the iQoo 9T will feature a powerful processor, powerful charging and a powerful camera. The iQoo 9T features a triple rear camera set up in a rectangular island module.

As seen on some smartphones launched in collaboration with BMW Motorsport, the iQoo 9T also has three coloured stripes on its back panel. If rumours are to be believed, the smartphone is said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, it is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Last but not least, the iQoo 9T is also said to come with support for 120W fast wired charging.

The iQoo 9T will be the fourth model released in the iQoo 9 series, including the iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 SE and iQoo 9T. An interesting rumour about the iQoo 9T suggests that the smartphone will feature Vivo's new V1+ imaging chip to click better images and video. However, more details regarding the smartphone are likely to surface soon as the Amazon microsite is already live. As of now, we don't have any information about the launch date or timeline of the iQoo 9T.