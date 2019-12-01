Jio Hikes Mobile Tariff By Up To 40 Per Cent, Effective From December 6 

As expected, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is on course to raise Jio mobile tariffs in India. RIL will announce “new” all-in-one Jio tariff plans, in the days to come, that will be priced up to 40 per cent higher than its current tariff plans. The plans will be effective from December 6, and as is usually the case with all such Jio announcements, we will get to know more details closer to launch.

Jio new tariff plans to come with FUP for calls to other mobile networks

For now, all we know is that Jio’s new all-in-one tariff plans will come with “unlimited” voice – possibly, Jio-to-Jio only - and “unlimited” data. There will be a “fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks,” Jio has confirmed, meaning calls to other mobile networks won’t be free, beyond a cap. This capping may or may not vary depending on the Jio plan that subscribers opt for. More details are awaited.

Reliance Industries Limited claims the upcoming hike in Jio tariffs is “appropriate” and designed in a manner that won’t “adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments.” Moreover, the company is promising Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits even after the price hike. Again, more details about those benefits will become clearer closer to the launch.

