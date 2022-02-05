Jio Network Issue Today: Reliance Jio faces outage in Mumbai circle, users unable to call

Several Reliance Jio users in Mumbai are reporting on Twitter that they are facing a network outage. They are not able to receive or make calls and access the internet. Apparently, Reliance Jio users are getting the "Not registered on network" error on their smartphone, which is usually shown in devices with no SIM cards. From what it looks like, Reliance Jio telecommunication services are down in the Mumbai circle.

Compiling data from the tweets, the affected regions include virtually all the suburban areas of the city, including the Kalyan and Dombivili regions of Thane. As of 02:00 PM IST on February 5, 2022, Jio has neither acknowledged the issue nor provided any information about the cause of the network outage. Whether users outside Mumbai are facing the issue is also not known at the moment.

Jio Mobile Network is down for everyone in Mumbai today it seesms @JioCare



Any other cities too? — Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) February 5, 2022

Is there some problem with @reliancejio network in Kalyan area? Am unable to get network for last 20 mins. — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) February 5, 2022

Jio is down in many parts of Mumbai. Don't restart your phone again n again 😅 #JioDown pic.twitter.com/YAuwhzeuJ4 — Sonu Prajapati (@TechMumbaikar) February 5, 2022

For the time being, users can connect to a nearby Wi-Fi network for making WhatsApp calls or accessing important information through their emails or on the internet. Alternatively, subscribers who have an alternate number from another service provider can use the services until the Jio network outage issue is resolved.

According to Down Detector, the Jio outage began around 11:35 AM IST on February 5, 2022, where there were about 37 reports of the outage. However, the issue peaked at about 12:35 PM IST, when Down Detector recorded 2,758 reports regarding Jio's network outage. As of 2:20 PM IST, the number of reports on the platform has fallen down to 583, but the issue does not seem to be resolved yet. Out of the total number of reports, about 82% are not getting signals on their Jio SIM card.