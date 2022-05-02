Lava Working On New Smartphones, To Release Two New 5G Models In India Soon

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is about to launch two new 5G smartphones in the country. A quick look through the company's website reveals that it currently has only one 5G smartphone in its portfolio, called the Lava Agni 5G. In a statement to BGR.in, Lava has revealed its plan for two new 5G smartphones. The company is working with telecom operators in the country to provide a seamless 5G experience to customers.

In a statement to the publication, Tejinder Singh, Product Head at Lava International has mentioned that the new PLI scheme by the government of India will help the brand grow in the entry-level smartphone market. As of now, companies like Xiaomi, Realme and IQOO hold a decent share of the low-end 5G smartphones market in India. It will be interesting to see what marketing strategies the company implement to place the two Lava 5G phones differently.

Having Lava 5G smartphones in India will provide customers will more options while investing their money in a new model. Especially if someone does not want to buy the smartphones manufactured by other companies. Lava already holds a decent market share when it comes to feature phones. The company wants to replicate the same with new Lava smartphones.

Most recently, Lava launched an entry-level smartphone in India. Called the Lava Z3, the smartphone has a large IPS display, a decent battery and a dual rear-camera setup. The launch came shortly after the company released Lava X2, a mid-range smartphone that runs on a MediaTek processor. That said, here are the specifications of the new Lava Z3 and details about its price.

Lava Z3 specifications

Out of the box, the Lava Z3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 263 pixels per inch. It is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset (an octa-core processor) accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the memory on the smartphone can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of a memory card.

The rear panel of the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. While the primary camera on the Lava Z3 is an 8MP shooter, the company does not specify the resolution of the secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 5MP selfie shooter with a screen flash. Both the cameras support 1080p video recording and have other features such as Beauty Mode, HDR mode, NIght mode and portrait mode.