Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Smartphone Specs Leaked, May Come With 720Hz Touch Sampling Rate

Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Y90 has just been leaked on the internet. The smartphone is expected to come with 18GB of RAM, run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It is going to take over from the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launched last year and it is expected to be revealed soon by the company. Keep reading to know more about the Lenovo Legion Y90 price and leaked specifications.

The official pricing of the Lenovo Legion Y90 will be announced at the launch month when the company will also reveal its availability. As of now, the Lenovo Legion Y90 is expected to be priced around Rs. 55,000. Although, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt as the Lenovo smartphone contains top-tier hard and features, and it might be priced even higher than speculated.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications (leaked)

According to a detailed spec sheet that has been leaked, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will come with a 6.92-inch 144hz Samsung display with a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Beyond the display, the Lenovo Legion Y90 is expected to be powered with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is the current best flagship chipset manufactured by Qualcomm. On the storage front, the gaming smartphone will have 18GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM, along with a hybrid combined storage of 640GB.

On the inside, the Lenovo Legion Y90 is said to have a 5,600 mAh battery which will support up to 68W of fast charging. In comparison, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro supports 90W fast charging. For clicking photographs, the smartphone will be equipped with a 64MP OmniVision sensor along with a 16MP secondary sensor. The front camera on Lenovo Legion Y90 is said to be a 44MP shooter.

There are several features that will help users in gaming on this smartphone. For instance, the Lenovo Legion Y90 has dual X-axis motors for providing decent haptic feedback. The smartphone is also said to feature a Frost Blade 3.0 cooling system with two fans located inside the chassis. Additionally, there are six dedicated buttons for gaming as well, which are presumably programmable. However, the smartphone itself might feel a little too heavy as it weighs 268g.

Image: LENOVO (representative)