Manu Jain Shares Throwback Of Very First Redmi Smartphone, You May Remember This Phone

The Redmi range of smartphones has undoubtedly turned out to be popular in India. If you are a user of the smartphone, then it is worth noting that the very first Redmi Note first surfaced in 2014. You could guess the name of the very first Redmi Note smartphone.

Redmi Note and Redmi Note 4G - In 2014

For starters, the Redmi Note and Redmi Note 4G were the first Redmi Note smartphones in India. These were unveiled by Hugo Barra – who was then with Xiaomi and now with Facebook. In a throwback, Xiami India’s Manu Jain has now released some pictures of the launch of the smartphone. These have been shared via Twitter, tweets have gone official. Check these out, below.

5 years ago - 25 Nov 2014, we launched a device that changed Indian Smartphone industry! ✌️ 1st ever #RedmiNote (Redmi Note & Redmi Note 4G).



Today Redmi Note is the #1 selling smartphone series in India. 😍



What's your favourite Redmi Note story?#Xiaomi ❤️ #Throwback #India pic.twitter.com/p5xGlYUILa — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 25, 2019

I am still using the Redmi Note 4G Version - The First 4G Smartphone from Redmi. — Saravanan TS (@saravan_ts) November 25, 2019

Those days were the days in which flash sales to buy the Redmi Note and Redmi Note 4G were dreaded. This was because the units offered in those sales sold out in a matter of seconds, akin to lightning flashes. Also, the Redmi Note 4G was amongst the first to offer 4G compatibility. Back then, 4G smartphones in the similar range of Redmi Note costed a premium (more than Rs 20000). But Redmi Note 4G was priced at an ultra-affordable Rs 9000. This was a USP of the device.

