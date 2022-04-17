Micromax could launch yet another budget smartphone in India called Micromax In 2C

Micromax could be gearing up to launch yet another budget smartphone in India called the Micromax In 2C. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a successor to Micromax In 2B. In the last few months, the company has been highly active, launching new products including smartphones and even truly wireless earphones. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Micromax smartphone.

Known Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared that Micromax is planning to launch its new smartphone later this month or in May. The tipster also says that the smartphone could be powered by a Unisoc processor, perhaps the one that was featured in Micromax In 2b, called Unisoc T610. Apart from this, the smartphone is said to come with a dual-rear camera system, which was seen on the Micromax In 2b as well.

From what it looks like, the Micromax In 2C will borrow a lot of its specifications from its predecessor, the Micromax In 2b, which was launched in July last year. The smartphone came in three different colours including black, blue and green and was priced at Rs. 7,999. The Micromax In 2C's price could also be set around the same.

Micromax In 2b specifications

The Micromax In 2b comes with a 6.52" HD+ LCD display. It is built on a 20;9 aspect ratio, along with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. At the top of the display, a front camera resides inside a mini drop notch, along with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The display can shine as bright as 400 nits and covers 71% NTSC colour gamut. Additionally, the display has a total contrast ratio of 1200:1 and supports 16M colours.

The Micromax In 2b is powered by a UNISOC T610 octa-core processor. It consists of 2x Cortex-A75 1.8GHz and a 6x Cortex-A55 1.8GHz. Besides the CPU, the smartphone comes with ARM Mali-G52 2C GPU and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There are two models which come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM each, storage and other specifications remaining same on both. Microsoft claims it to be a 'no lag phone' and it has managed to score 176,847 points on the Antutu Benchmark.