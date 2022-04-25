Micromax In 2c To Launch In India On April 26; Check Expected Specifications And Price

Micromax has revealed the launch date for a new budget smartphone. Called the Micromax In 2c, this smartphone will be the successor to the Micromax In 2b. While the smartphone has a waterdrop style notch on the front, it has a dual-rear camera system.

As per a tweet from the company, the Micromax In 2c will be launched on 26 April 2022. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart as well. From what it looks like, it carries the specifications of its predecessor with minor improvements. Hence, it would be safe to mention that it will be priced similarly as well. To recall, the Micromax In 2b was launched in India from Rs. 7,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Micromax In 2c specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser page, Micromax In 2c will come with a 6.52-inch display built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature a Unisoc T610 SoC processor. Additionally, it is said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery that might last for up to two days of moderate usage. It is worth mentioning that these specifications are similar to that of the Micromax In 2b, as mentioned in the previous report.

Ek din mein hoga India bade screen wale. Smart banne ke liye taiyaar hojao. Jald aa raha hai. 26.04.2022 #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/29w0EpjsHB — IN by Micromax - IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 25, 2022

Micromax In 2b specifications

The Micromax In 2b comes with a 6.52" HD+ LCD display. It is built on a 20:9 aspect ratio, along with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. At the top of the display, a front camera resides inside a mini drop notch, along with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The display can shine as bright as 400 nits and covers 71% NTSC colour gamut. Additionally, the display has a total contrast ratio of 1200:1 and supports 16M colours.

The Micromax In 2b is powered by a UNISOC T610 octa-core processor. It consists of 2x Cortex-A75 1.8GHz and a 6x Cortex-A55 1.8GHz. Besides the CPU, the smartphone comes with ARM Mali-G52 2C GPU and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There are two models which come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM each, storage and other specifications remaining same on both. Microsoft claims it to be a 'no lag phone' and it has managed to score 176,847 points on the Antutu Benchmark.