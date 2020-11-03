Micromax IN Series India Launch LIVE Updates: IN Note 1 And IN 1B Launched; Know Details

Micromax's IN 1B smartphone will be a low-priced model with two variants starting at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The IN 1B phone will have a 5000mah battery and will come with a Type C 10W charger in the box. The phone will have dual rear cameras with 13 megapixels primary camera and 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front selfie camera is 8 megapixels that will provide an amazing video call experience. The 6.52 inches HD display will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The top variant of the phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be priced at Rs. 7,999.