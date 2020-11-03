Last Updated:

Micromax IN Series India Launch LIVE Updates: IN Note 1 And IN 1B Launched; Know Details

Micromax is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market with its new IN series smartphones that are already garnering a lot of traction due to its low prices and high-end features.

Micromax IN series India Launch
12:58 IST, November 3rd 2020
IN 1B details

Micromax's IN 1B smartphone will be a low-priced model with two variants starting at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The IN 1B phone will have a 5000mah battery and will come with a Type C 10W charger in the box. The phone will have dual rear cameras with 13 megapixels primary camera and 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front selfie camera is 8 megapixels that will provide an amazing video call experience. The 6.52 inches HD display will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The top variant of the phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be priced at Rs. 7,999. 

12:49 IST, November 3rd 2020
IN Note 1 details

Micromax's IN Note 1 smartphone will come with quad-cameras and will also boast a night-vision camera for low-lighting areas. The primary back camera is 48 megapixels and the front selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The 6.67 inches full HD display will be powered by a 5000mah battery and will come with an 18W fast charger in the box. The phone will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for an excellent gaming experience. The 4GB RAM-64GB storage variant will come with a price tag of 10,999 and the 4GB RAM-128GB storage variant will go on sale for 12,499 on Flipkart and Micromax's website starting November 24, 2020.

12:36 IST, November 3rd 2020
IN 1B launched

Micromax launched its second phone at its event that is being streamed live directly from the factory. The IN 1B phone comes in two variants that are 4GB RAM-64GB storage and 2GB RAM-32GB storage, priced at 7,999 and 6,999 respectively. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart and Micromax's official website starting November 26, 2020. 

 

12:19 IST, November 3rd 2020
IN Note 1 launched

Micromax announced the launch of its IN Note 1 phone with a variant of 4GB RAM-64GB storage and  4GB RAM-128GB storage at a price tag of 10,999 and 12,499 respectively. The phones will be available for purchase at Flipkart and the company's website. 

 

12:13 IST, November 3rd 2020
Live event starts

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma started the live streaming of the launch event directly from the company's factory in Rewari, Haryana. the event is currently streaming live on YouTube and Micromax's website and social media handles. 

 

11:50 IST, November 3rd 2020
Leaks and rumours

Micromax's IN series smartphones will likely come with quad-cameras, however, it is not clear whether the front selfie camera will be a pop-up one or a cut-out design above the display. The models that are to be launched today are expected to have a 5,000mAh battery powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. 

 

11:50 IST, November 3rd 2020
What to expect?

Micromax has already teased its fans and all tech enthusiast with the first look of its new IN series smartphones that are expected to be launched today. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the phones will likely be priced between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000 and will have as low as 3GB RAM and 32GM storage.  

11:50 IST, November 3rd 2020
Where to watch Micromax launch event?

The Gurugram-based company will launch at least two smartphones today at an event that will be live-streamed across all social media platforms, including YouTube at 12 p.m. 

 

