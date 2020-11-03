Micromax IN Series India Launch LIVE Updates: IN Note 1 And IN 1B Launched; Know Details

Quick links:
Micromax's IN 1B smartphone will be a low-priced model with two variants starting at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The IN 1B phone will have a 5000mah battery and will come with a Type C 10W charger in the box. The phone will have dual rear cameras with 13 megapixels primary camera and 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front selfie camera is 8 megapixels that will provide an amazing video call experience. The 6.52 inches HD display will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The top variant of the phone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be priced at Rs. 7,999.
Micromax's IN Note 1 smartphone will come with quad-cameras and will also boast a night-vision camera for low-lighting areas. The primary back camera is 48 megapixels and the front selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The 6.67 inches full HD display will be powered by a 5000mah battery and will come with an 18W fast charger in the box. The phone will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for an excellent gaming experience. The 4GB RAM-64GB storage variant will come with a price tag of 10,999 and the 4GB RAM-128GB storage variant will go on sale for 12,499 on Flipkart and Micromax's website starting November 24, 2020.
Micromax launched its second phone at its event that is being streamed live directly from the factory. The IN 1B phone comes in two variants that are 4GB RAM-64GB storage and 2GB RAM-32GB storage, priced at 7,999 and 6,999 respectively. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart and Micromax's official website starting November 26, 2020.
Do all these big features come with a big price tag? Absolutely not! The IN 1B will be available for just 6999 (2+32) & 7999 (4+64)! Beating all competition in the category on features, and price! https://t.co/fNtSGablzI #INMobilesUnveiling #MicromaxisBack #InForIndia— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 3, 2020
Micromax announced the launch of its IN Note 1 phone with a variant of 4GB RAM-64GB storage and 4GB RAM-128GB storage at a price tag of 10,999 and 12,499 respectively. The phones will be available for purchase at Flipkart and the company's website.
Now for the moment, you’ve been waiting for. The price of this incredible smartphone. The IN Note 1 will be available at just INR 10999 (4+64) & 12499 (4+128) https://t.co/fNtSGablzI #INMobilesUnveiling #MicromaxisBack #InForIndia— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 3, 2020
Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma started the live streaming of the launch event directly from the company's factory in Rewari, Haryana. the event is currently streaming live on YouTube and Micromax's website and social media handles.
.@Micromax__India IN Mobiles Launch | #INForIndia https://t.co/J4jhLHIjWz— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 3, 2020
Micromax's IN series smartphones will likely come with quad-cameras, however, it is not clear whether the front selfie camera will be a pop-up one or a cut-out design above the display. The models that are to be launched today are expected to have a 5,000mAh battery powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.
From stunning wides to tiny details, you will be able to capture it all. Guess how many cameras our upcoming smartphone has? #INMobiles— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 30, 2020
unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/9FUCsGkoMO
Micromax has already teased its fans and all tech enthusiast with the first look of its new IN series smartphones that are expected to be launched today. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the phones will likely be priced between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000 and will have as low as 3GB RAM and 32GM storage.
The Gurugram-based company will launch at least two smartphones today at an event that will be live-streamed across all social media platforms, including YouTube at 12 p.m.
We know your cherished memories are precious to you. That’s why we’ve made sure you have the space to keep them all. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/gXWryY5Ptl— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 1, 2020