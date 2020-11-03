Micromax Makes Comeback With IN Note 1 & IN 1B; Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Micromax made a big comeback today in the Indian market with two smartphone launches. The Gurugram-based firm live-streamed the launch event across all its social media handles, including YouTube and its website. The Indian tech company launched two IN series smartphones namely Note 1 and 1B. Micromax's co-founder Rahul Sharma presided over the live launch event that was broadcasted directly from the company's factory in Rewari, Haryana.

IN Note 1 Details

The first phone that the company launched was the IN Note 1, the base model (4GB-64GB) of which has been priced at Rs. 10,999. The IN Note 1 will come in two colours - White and Green, both of which will have the X-factor at the backside with a glossy finish. The phone will have quad-cameras for better picture quality with 48-megapixel primary camera and a night-vision camera for low-light surroundings. The phone boasts a 16 megapixels front camera with several interesting modes and the ability to shoot and save GIF directly.

The IN Note 1 is powered by the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor for ultimate gaming performance. It also comes with MTK Hyper Engine 1.0 GPU - Matlab no lag & seamless gaming experience. https://t.co/fNtSGablzI #INMobilesUnveiling #MicromaxisBack #InForIndia — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 3, 2020

The phone will have 5GHz WiFi support for fast connection and the company claims that at the fastest connection the phone will support speeds up to 1GBPS. The phone also comes with voice over WiFi. IN Note 1 comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor for a better gaming experience. The IN Note 1 will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and will come with an 18W fast charger in the box. The top model of the phone with 4GB RAM-128GB storage will come with a price tag of Rs. 12,499. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Micromax's website from November 24 onwards.

IN 1B Details

The second phone that the company launched was the IN 1B, an affordable offering and the base model (2GB-32GB) of which has been priced at Rs. 6,999. The IN 1B will also come with a 5000mAh battery and will have a Type C 10W charger in the box. The phone boasts a 6.5 inches Mini-drop HD+ display. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor for an amazing gaming experience.

The IN 1B comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor, where most of our competition is offering G25. It also comes with HyperEngine gaming technology, for that lag-free gaming experience. https://t.co/fNtSGablzI #INMobilesUnveiling #MicromaxisBack #InForIndia — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 3, 2020

The phone will have dual rear cameras with 13 megapixels primary camera and 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front selfie camera is 8 megapixels with several beauty modes and the company claims that it will provide a better video call experience in comparison to some of the other phones available in the same price range. The top model (4GB-64GB) of IN 1B will come with a price tag of Rs. 7,999. The phone will be available for purchase from November 26 onwards on Flipkart and Micromax's website.

