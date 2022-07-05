Moto G42 With AMOLED Display And Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price And More Here

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched yet another budget smartphone in India called Motorola G42. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Moto G41 launched earlier this year, in April.

A 6.4-inch sharp AMOLED display and a 50Mp triple rear camera remain to be the highlight of the smartphone.

Moto G42 specifications

The Moto G42 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) The display is built on an aspect ratio of 20:9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 90.9%. Under the hood, the Moto G42 is powered by Snapdragon 680 octa-core SOC with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and Adreno 610 GPU. Oddly, the chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage - this is the only variant of Moto G42 available in India.

Coming to optics, the Moto G42 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front panel of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. It is important to mention that users can record 1080p videos with the rear camera for up to 60 frames per second and 1080p video with the front-facing camera at 30 frames per second.

The smartphone supports 4G connectivity, Bluetooth v5.0 and Wifi 802.11, NFC for contactless payments, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Last but not least, the Moto G42 features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner, IP52 water resistance, face unlock and Google Assistant.

Moto G42 price

As mentioned earlier, this Moto G42 is available in a single storage variant (4/64GB) and it is priced at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone comes in two different colours, including Atlantic Green and Metalic Rose. While the smartphone has been launched in India, it will be available to purchase from 11 July 2022, on Flipkart. Stay tuned for more updates related to Motorola smartphones and other tech news.