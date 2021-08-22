Moto G50 5G Spotted On Geekbench Listing; Device To Run On Dimensity 700 SoC Processor

Motorola's upcoming smartphone from the G series, the Moto G50 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone was codenamed Saipan, and the listing reveals a few details about it. According to the listing, the device features the MT6833V MediaTek processor. The smartphone might come to India soon as the G series products have been successful in the market.

Moto G50 5G specifications revealed on Geekbench listing

Motorola G series has been popular in the budget smartphone segment. The company is planning to add another smartphone into the lineup and according to a Geekbench listing, the smartphone will be called Moto G50 5G. While a standard Moto G50 is already available in the European market, the Moto G50 5G seems to have different specifications. First up, the device has 5G network support.

The smartphone will be powered by Dimesity 700 SoC

As already mentioned, the device has been spotted with a MediaTek processor, also known as Dimensity 700 SoC. The octa-core processor from Mediatek comes with Mali G57 GPU, which has powered quite a few budget smartphones launched in 2021, like the Realme 8 5G and the Poco M3 Pro. Previously, the Dimensity 700 5G SoC was able to score around 290k points on the Antutu Benchmark. The Geekbench listing features a 4GB variant of the smartphone, however, the availability of multiple storage options is not known at the moment.

The Geekbench scores of Moto G50 5G

The device that was tested for a Geekbench score was able to achieve 546 points in single-core testing and 1695 points in multi-core testing. Considering the score and the chipset, the Moto G50 5G looks like a mid-ranger that will compete with other budget-oriented performance smartphones in India.

While there is no official confirmation from the Lenovo-owned company yet, the smartphone can be expected within a few months from the company. Geekbench testings are usually done at the end of the testing phase of a smartphone, and more often than not, a smartphone launch follows within a few months.

It now remains to be seen as to when Moto G50 5G will be available for the users to buy.