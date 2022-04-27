Moto G62 Spotted On FCC And Wi-Fi Alliance; Here Are All The Specifications

Motorola has just launched the Moto G52 in India and leaks about yet another smartphone from the company have surfaced on the internet. This time around, it is an FCC listing that hints at the purported Moto G62. The company seems to have received approval for the charger that it will supply with the smartphone in several countries. Keep reading to know more about the Moto G62.

It was MySmartPrice who spotted the smartphone on the United States Federal Communications Commission's website. As per the report, the smartphone carries the model number XT2223-2. The listing on FCC also suggests that Motorola is planning to launch the smartphone in several countries including the US, UK, India and Australia. Interestingly, the same smartphone appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, suggesting that it would run on Android 12.

Moto G62 5G specifications

Although more details about the smartphone are not known at the moment, they should come up on the internet in the coming days. However, a recent leak suggests that the smartphone will feature an FHD+ display that will support a higher refresher rate. Additionally, Moto G62 might feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB of RAM and a triple rear camera setup. Motorola could also launch a Moto G62 5G in certain markets.

Apart from this, the smartphone might sport a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 33W fast wired sharing. It is important to mention that Moto G52's details were leaked on the internet about three weeks before its launch. Building upon that, the Moto G62 might come out next month, i.e. in May. Additionally, the Moto G52 launched in India recently does not support 5G connectivity.

Some of the key highlights of the Moto G52 include a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 680 4G processor, dual speakers and a triple rear camera setup. Theoretically, the Moto G62 should be an upgrade over the Moto G52. It could support 5G connectivity, run on a more powerful processor and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. Stay tuned for more updates on Moto G62 and other smartphone news.