Moto Razr 2019 Launch Is Delayed Because Too Many People Want To Buy It 

The Moto Razr 2019 was announced in November. It was supposed to go on pre-order in the US on December 26, with availability slated to commence from January 6, 2020. Turns out too many people have expressed ‘interest’ in buying this one-of-its-kind piece of nostalgia with a modern-day twist, which has pushed Motorola to push forward the launch. Motorola says it “does not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline,” which is nice, but then, it’s not giving out any dates either – so that’s a bummer.

“Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions. Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch,” Motorola said in a statement.

Motorola has been teasing the Moto Razr 2019 India launch since November and while it has so far remained silent on any ETA, it was expected that the phone would land in India sometime in January. It isn’t clear if the new move to delay the launch of the Moto Razr 2019 in the US will have repercussions in India as well. More details are awaited.

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 2019 in the US at a staggeringly high price of $1,500 which roughly translates to Rs 1,08,122 – the phone’s a Verizon exclusive. But it’s still within a conservative ballpark figure when you compare it with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X.

Clearly, launching a foldable is easier said than done. Both the Galaxy Fold and Mate X were delayed as well, but while concerns around their ‘durability’ were reason why they were delayed, Motorola’s Razr 2019 has so far stayed far from such controversy. Still, it would be interesting to see how things pan out for Motorola’s when it actually lands in the hands of consumers.

Its key USP is its design which is a throwback to the iconic Moto Razr V3 which means that the Moto Razr 2019 is also a clamshell-style flip phone – but there’s a twist. The Moto Razr 2019 is a ‘flipping’ foldable.

