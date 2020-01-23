Motorola Razr 2019 With Foldable Screen, Android Software Finally Arriving On Feb 6 

After a slight delay, Motorola is ready to ship the Motorola Razr 2019 foldable in the US. The Moto Razr 2019 will be available for buying in stores and online from February 6, with preorders starting January 26 – but only in the US. Motorola has been teasing the Moto Razr 2019 India launch and while it has so far remained silent on any ETA, it was expected that the phone would land in India sometime in January. More details are awaited.

The Moto Razr 2019 was announced in November. It was supposed to go on preorder in the US on December 26, with availability slated to commence from January 6, 2020. But apparently, too many people expressed ‘interest’ in buying this one-of-its-kind piece of nostalgia with a modern-day twist, which pushed Motorola to push forward the launch.

“Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions. Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch,” Motorola had said in a statement.

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 2019 in the US at a staggeringly high price of $1,500 which roughly translates to Rs 1,08,122 – the phone’s a Verizon exclusive. But it’s still within a conservative ballpark figure when you compare it with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X.

Its key USP is its design which is a throwback to the iconic Moto Razr V3 which means that the Moto Razr 2019 is also a clamshell-style flip phone – but there’s a twist. The Moto Razr 2019 is a ‘flipping’ foldable.

Speaking of specs, the Moto Razr 2019 has a 6.2-inch main display with 876x2142-pixel resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) and a 2.7-inch secondary cover display with a resolution of 600x800-pixel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable). The foldable Razr phone further packs a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. There’s a 16MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front.

