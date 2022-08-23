Motorola confirms the Indian launch date of new Edge series smartphones: Details here

Motorola is about to launch three new smartphones in India next month. Recently, Motorola India published a tweet with data and a short teaser video for the upcoming smartphones. Although the teaser does not reveal which smartphones will be company be launching, the company could launch a total of three new smartphones in India in a few days. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Edge series launch date in India.

Motorola Edge series launch date in India

The Motorola Edge series launch date in India is September 8, 2022. Although the company hasn't mentioned the names of the smartphone that could be launched, we have a fair idea of what could be the devices. Recently, Motorola launched the Moto Edge 2022 in the United States and Canada. The price of the smartphone is $499.99 in the markets, which means that it could be launched in the mid-premium segment and compete with the Nothing Phone (1) and Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Other smartphones that Motorola has launched in China recently are Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdrago 888+ chipsets respectively. While the former has a 6.73-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, the latter has a 6.55-inch curved OLED FHD+ display. Recently, Moto also announced the names of its smartphones that will receive the latest Android 13 update.

These Moto smartphones will get Android 13

In total, there are 10 Motorola smartphones that are going to receive the Android 13 update. Out of the 10 smartphones, six belong to the Moto G series, which is relatively affordable and four belong to the Moto Edge series. Although the company's website does not mention the timeline, it confirms that these Moto smartphones are going to get the latest Android operating system soon.

First, let's talk about the smartphones in the Moto G series that are about to receive the Android 13 update. To begin with, the Moto G Stylus launched in 2022 will receive the latest operating system. Then there are smartphones like the Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42 and Moto G32. Out of these, all the smartphones are available to purchase in India except the Moto G Stylus 2022.