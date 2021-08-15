Motorola Edge 20 Price In India Leaked: Price To Range Between Rs 21,499 To Rs 29,999

The launch of Motorola Edge 20 has been announced for the Indian markets. Since then, this upcoming smartphone has been one of the most searched terms within the tech community. Several leaks and rumours about the price and features of the Motorola Edge 20 have surfaced on the internet. A recent leak from a Twitter user named Debayan Roy claims to have released the Motorola Edge 20 price in India. The tech enthusiasts are trying to learn more about this upcoming Motorola Edge 20.

Motorola Edge 20 rumoured price revealed

A Tweet from @Gadgetsdata confirms that Motorola Edge 20 series price will start from Rs 21, 499. The tweet also confirmed that two variants of the phone will be released. These 2 variants include 6+128GB & 8+128GB versions. After looking at these prices, it seems that the American tech giants are planning to give competition to Mi 11 Lite and the OnePlus Nord 2 with their Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 respectively. These phones will also be available to buy only on Flipkart. This is because Motorola has tied hands with this popular e-commerce site to make their products exclusively for the platform. Here is a list of all the rumoured Motorola Edge 20 prices in India.

More about Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 is supposedly going to get rid of the curved edges to bring in a flat-screen display to its phone. Rumours suggest that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is going to carry a huge 108-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The screen size is also rumoured to be about 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels). The phone’s camera setup will be made up of a 108-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary unit. No other information has been released about this Motorola Edge 20. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media handles.