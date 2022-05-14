Motorola Edge 30 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Which mid-ranger should you purchase?

Motorola has recently launched a mid-range smartphone in the country, called the Motorola Edge 30. The smartphone competes with one of the most popular models by Samsung, the Galaxy M52 5G. Since both are available for a similar price, one might be confused about which smartphone to purchase. In this comparison, one will get to know more details about how smartphones compare.

Motorola Edge 30 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Screen

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. It has a pixel resolution of 405 pixels per inch and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a slightly larger display at a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel density of 393 pixels per inch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. So overall, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a slightly better display.

Processor

When it comes to processing power, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a new Snapdragon 778G Plus, which is a new chipset. It has eight cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.5Ghz and is accompanied by Adreno 642L GPU. According to nanoreview, the Snapdragon 778G Plus scores about 548K points on the Antutu benchmark, which is an excellent score for a mid-range smartphone.

Get ready for #motorolaedge30, World's Thinnest 5G Smartphone, with India’s 1st Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, 144Hz pOLED 10-bit display & more starting ₹25,999* (incl. offer). Sale starts 19th May on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores! #FindYourEdge — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 12, 2022

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, it comes with the Snapdragon 778G. It is the predecessor of the chipset mentioned above and consists of eight cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. The processor is accompanied by Adreno 642L GPU. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is able to score about 520K points on the Antutu benchmark, which is on par with the best devices available in the segment.

So which is the better performing smartphone out of these two? The minor difference in benchmark scores suggests that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro should be better. However, both smartphones should feel equally snappy while multitasking or playing games. Since the newer Snapdragon 778G Plus is built on a 6nm architecture, it should be better at battery management, and hence, could be the best option among the two.

Camera

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple-camera setup. The primary sensor on this smartphone has a resolution of 50MP (with OIS). The secondary sensor shoots ultrawide images in the 50MP resolution as well. It also doubles up as a macro camera. Then there is a third camera that helps the smartphone with depth management. The front camera on the Motorola Edge 30 is a 32Mp shooter.

While one can get a slightly higher resolution with the 64M) (without OIS) primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the secondary camera clicks ultrawide images in 12MP resolution and the third camera clicks macro images in a resolution of 5MP. The front camera on the Galaxy M52 5G is a 32MP shooter. While the smartphone is able to shoot good quality images, the Motorola Edge 30 has a versatile setup, along with stabilization.

The Leanest Meanest Monster Ever is here folks. Get ready to bag the all-new #GalaxyM52 5G, the leanest monster at just 7.4mm, and meanest with 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, segment best FHD+ sAMOLED+ 120Hz display and Galaxy 5G - 11 bands support. pic.twitter.com/D185gjqenx — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2021

Battery

When it comes to battery, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. While the smartphone may last for an entire day, it falls short of the 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M52 5G. Although the newer processor on the Edge 30 is more efficient, the large capacity of the M52 5G makes up for it. Both the smartphones charge via Type-C 2.0 port.

Other features

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 30 is slightly thinner than the M52 5G. It is equipped with stereo speakers as well, delivering a better audio experince for users who consume content on their smartphones. Both smartphones should get the latest Android updates for another couple of years.

It is important to mention that the Motorola Edge 30 comes with 13 5G bands and the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features 11 5G bands. Hence, the former should be slightly better at cellular reception.

Motorola Edge 30 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Conclusion

The Motorola Edge 30 will be available in India for Rs. 27,999. Additionally, customers will be able to get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount by using HDFC credit cards. For an effective price of Rs. 25,999, the Motorola Edge 30 is one of the best devices available in the market. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 23,999, which makes it the more affordable option out of the two smartphones. Those who want the in-display fingerprint scanner and the slightly better processor should go for the Motorola Edge 30. On the other hand, those looking for a more affordable option can go for the Galaxy M52 5G.