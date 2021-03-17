Motorola Finally Delivers On Their Promise; Brings Android 11 Update To Moto Edge Plus

Motorola has made a comeback into the smartphone industry in the past couple of years, coming up with great budget-friendly and value-driven smartphones that have captured the Indian markets. Motorola came up with Moto Edge and Moto Edge Plus, a couple of stunning looking high-end devices that were touted as the company's flagship. Motorola has finally delivered on their promise of proving regular updates to its phones. Read on to know more about the Motorola Edge Plus update.

Motorola Brings Android 11 Update to Motorola Edge Plus

Recently, Motorola published information on the list of Motorola that would be getting the Android 11 update. You can take a look at the detailed blog here. Over the past few days, the company has pushed out updates for it's best selling phones Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power. Now after a long-anticipated waited, Motorola has finally rolled out the Android 11 update to the Moto Edge + in the US along with a new security update after three months.

The new update has also fixed some previously existing bugs in the flagship Motorola device such as users unable to place calls when using 5G internet. The Android 11 update comes along with the March 2021 security update, and the update also improves the efficiency of using mobile data on WiFi hotspot. Plus, new Android 11 features include better communication features, such as chat bubbles on the screen (like Facebook messenger, but for all messaging apps).

At the time of the launch of this device, Motorola had promised just one major software update for the Motorola Edge +. However, the company later released a statement promising that they would also be proving an Android 12 update to the Moto Edge flagship series of devices. Motorola is notoriously slow in rolling out updates for their devices, so don't expect the Android 12 update to come to the Motorola Edge Plus anytime soon.

Motorola Edge Plus Specifications and Where to Buy

Motorola Edge Plus is last year's high-end Flagship device with the best technical specifications available at the time. The phone has a 6.7-inch HDR10+ display with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The phone features a 108-megapixel main camera that captures some stunning pictures. The phone features the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor which is only behind Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance. Edge Plus comes with 12 GB of RAM and is 5G ready. Stay tuned for more news on tech updates.