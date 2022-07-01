Motorola might launch the Moto G62 5G and Frontier soon: Tipster

The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India. Out of the two smartphones, one is called Moto G62 5G and the other might be called the Motorola Frontier. While the former is a mid-tier smartphone, the latter is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it a flagship. Keep reading to know more details about the two smartphones.

According to Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, Motorola could soon launch two smartphones in India. His tweet reads "Moto G62 5G + Moto's new flagship [Indian flag]" which indicates that the company could launch these models in the region soon. It is important to mention here that the Moto G62 5G has already been launched in certain markets around the world. Hence, we have a fair idea of its specifications.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The Moto G62 5G comes with a 120Hz 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 405 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset accompanied by Adreno 619. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery could take the smartphone through a typical day of usage.

Motorola Frontier might launch in India soon

Although the exact details of the flagship smartphone mentioned by Sharma are not known at the moment, it is expected to be the Motorola Frontier powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. If the smartphone comes soon enough, it could be the first device to feature the newest Snapdragon chipset. However, several reports mention that Motorola could change the name of the smartphone before its launch in India.

In a related development, Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto G42 in India on July 4, 2022. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, and feature an AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery. More details about the smartphone should surface on the internet soon. Stay tuned for updates about Moto smartphones and other tech news.